USD men survive rough stretch of conference schedule with 6 wins in 7 games

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It wasn’t long ago that Todd Lee’s depleted roster got beat at Frost Arena by the top team in the Summit League, falling to 0-3 in conference play.

But the Coyotes turned things around 2 days later at Grand Forks in a make-up with their best game of the season and they’ve lost only one time since in 7 starts.

The team has gotten healthy and Todd Lee loves the way they have played together as a team, with a new hero each night. But with so many games with the re-shuffling of the schedule it’s been a major challenge. And they’ve responded!

USD Head Coach Todd Lee says, ”It’s been tough, but as you said we’ve won 6 of 7 games and our only loss obviously was the NDSU game in overtime so our guys have played well and adjusted. But it’s not ideal from a preparation standpoint.”

The Coyotes get a chance for some revenge Saturday night when they host the Jackrabbits in a 7 o’clock tip-off. They have improved to 13-8 overall this season and 6-4 in league play...

