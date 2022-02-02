Avera Medical Minute
USD men survive rough stretch of conference schedule with 6 wins in 7 games

Compact schedule made it difficult to prepare for next opponent for USD
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It wasn’t long ago that Todd Lee’s depleted roster got beat at Frost Arena by the top team in the Summit League, falling to 0-3 in conference play.

But the Coyotes turned things around 2 days later at Grand Forks in a make-up with their best game of the season and they’ve lost only one time since in 7 starts.

The team has gotten healthy and Todd Lee loves the way they have played together as a team, with a new hero each night. But with so many games with the re-shuffling of the schedule it’s been a major challenge. And they’ve responded!

USD Head Coach Todd Lee says, ”It’s been tough, but as you said we’ve won 6 of 7 games and our only loss obviously was the NDSU game in overtime so our guys have played well and adjusted. But it’s not ideal from a preparation standpoint.”

The Coyotes get a chance for some revenge Saturday night when they host the Jackrabbits in a 7 o’clock tip-off. They have improved to 13-8 overall this season and 6-4 in league play...

Tuesday's HS Basketball recap with wins by Harrisburg, Flandreau boys and Washington girls
SDSU men remain unbeaten in conference play with 20th win of season Monday night at UND
Tuesday's HS Basketball recap with wins by Harrisburg, Flandreau boys and Washington girls
SDSU men remain unbeaten in conference play with 20th win of season Monday night at UND
