Winner of 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle announced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday, Chef Lance’s on Phillips was crowned champion of the 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips is a first-time winner and champion of the Burger Battle presented by First Western Bank & Trust, with their winning “Tuscany Burger”.

The Tuscany Burger is made with a half-pound certified Angus ground beef patty topped with fresh arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, fontina cheese, Genoa salami, and garlic mayo all on a sun-dried tomato and basil toasted Breadsmith custom bun. It is served with a side of Chef Lance’s handmade tots and a side of Sriracha ranch.

burger (Dakota News Now)

The winning “Tuscany Burger” made up 1,799 of the burgers purchased this year. The burger will be available February 8-28, 2022 at Chef Lance’s on Phillips.

Chef Lance White, the owner of Chef Lance’s on Phillips says, “We are completely humbled to have won. Such talent in the downtown community and to think the people of Sioux Falls chose our little restaurant to win is humbling and super exciting all at once! Thank you, Sioux Falls! We LOVE cooking for you!”

Chef Lance’s on Phillips will keep the traveling Downtown Burger Battle trophy until next year.

Additional Restaurant Rankings Runner up:

Blarney Stone “Raspberry Jalapeño Popper Burger” - 6,795 burgers sold

Third place: Ode to Food & Drink “Black & Bleu Wagyu” - 1,967 burgers sold

Fourth place: Parker’s Bistro “Raja Burger” - 417 burgers sold

Fifth place: Remedy Brewing Company “The Queen Bee Burger” - 3,633 burgers sold

This year’s burger competition is the largest in its history, with the amount of participating restaurants, burgers sold, economic impact, and overall community support.

The Downtown Sioux Falls Digital Passport App reported 17,379 votes from 10,415 users this year compared to 11,037 votes from 6,380 app users in 2021.

This year shattered previous records of participating restaurants with twenty-seven restaurants. Thirty-two people ate and voted at all 27 restaurants compared to 42 people in 2021.

In 2021 an estimated 31,000 total burgers were sold from twenty-four restaurants. Expect another press release with total burgers sold, economic impact, and cultural impact.

The 10th Annual Downtown Burger Battle is set for January 2023.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.