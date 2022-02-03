Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

12 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases continue to fall

Avera health care workers perform a drive-thru COVID-19 test (file)
Avera health care workers perform a drive-thru COVID-19 test (file)(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, though the state’s active infections continued on a downward trend.

The latest deaths brings the state’s total to 2,677, according to the Department of Health.

The state saw 733 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 229,671. However, new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by over 1,800 to 27,003. South Dakota’s active case count has now fallen for ten days straight.

Current hospitalizations also continued to trend down, falling by 11 to 344. A total of 10,177 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Winner Chef
Winner of 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle announced

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets
File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Friday is National Wear Red Day, a day for spreading awareness for risks and factors that...
“National Wear Red Day” is tomorrow
2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
Legislative Leadership press conference live