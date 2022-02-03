12 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases continue to fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths Thursday, though the state’s active infections continued on a downward trend.

The latest deaths brings the state’s total to 2,677, according to the Department of Health.

The state saw 733 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 229,671. However, new cases were outpaced by recoveries as active infections fell by over 1,800 to 27,003. South Dakota’s active case count has now fallen for ten days straight.

Current hospitalizations also continued to trend down, falling by 11 to 344. A total of 10,177 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.