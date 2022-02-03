Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

2 Wish-Bone dressings voluntarily recalled for undeclared allergen

Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue...
Conagra brands says it's issuing a voluntary recall for some bottles of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A popular brand of salad dressing is recalling some of their bottles.

Conagra Brands says it’s issuing a voluntary recall of a limited amount of Wish-Bone Chunky Blue Cheese dressing and Thousand Island dressing.

Both contain egg, considered an allergen, which is not stated on the product label.

The Food and Drug Administration says people who are allergic to eggs risk serious or life-threatening allergic reaction from these products.

There are no reports of illness or injury so far.

Conagra is working to remove the dressings from store shelves.

Affected bottles of the Thousand Island dressing have a best buy date of either Jan. 31, 2023, Feb. 1, 2023, or Feb. 11, 2023. Affected bottles of the Chunky Blue Cheese dressing have a best buy date of Nov. 9, 2022.

If you’ve bought the product, you should throw it away.

People with any questions or concerns can contact Conagra brands consumer care at 1-800-881-3989.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Winner Chef
Winner of 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle announced

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
US official: Islamic State leader detonated bomb during raid
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
GRAPHIC: Wreckage seen after US attack on home in Syria
Proceeds from Chili Cook Off fundraiser to go towards homeless shelters in Sioux Falls community.
Proceeds from Chili Cook Off fundraiser to go towards homeless shelters in Sioux Falls community
At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack
Items being auctioned at Chili Cook Off fundraising event.
Items being auctioned at Chili Cook Off fundraising event