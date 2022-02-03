Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

February 2nd Plays of the Week

By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tyree Nave’s terrific save sets up a third quarter buzzer beater by Roosevelt’s Vance Borchers.

Audrey Meyer sets an O’Gorman record by scoring a 9.900 on the floor routine at the Metro Conference Gymnastics Meet.

Boogie Anderson was in a grove on this behind the back fake and score!

Lincoln’s JT Rock shows he can run the floor pretty well for a big man on this steal and slam.

Our top play goes to SDSU’s Douglas Wilson, who starts this two on one with a steal, and reaches rare air to finish!

And those are your Plays of the Week!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Money
Police: Suspect tried robbing woman at Sioux Falls ATM
Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
Wol says the conversation about his wife and kids quickly changed. The driver’s left hand on...
Sexual assault reported during Sioux Falls Lyft ride

Latest News

National Letter of Intent Day for local football standouts
National Letter of Intent Day
Dordt women win 12th straight with upset of #8 Morningside
Dordt Women knock off #8 Morningside on their home floor
National Letter of Intent Day for local football standouts
National Letter of Intent Football Signings
February 2nd Plays of the Week
February 2nd Plays of the Week