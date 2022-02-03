February 2nd Plays of the Week
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tyree Nave’s terrific save sets up a third quarter buzzer beater by Roosevelt’s Vance Borchers.
Audrey Meyer sets an O’Gorman record by scoring a 9.900 on the floor routine at the Metro Conference Gymnastics Meet.
Boogie Anderson was in a grove on this behind the back fake and score!
Lincoln’s JT Rock shows he can run the floor pretty well for a big man on this steal and slam.
Our top play goes to SDSU’s Douglas Wilson, who starts this two on one with a steal, and reaches rare air to finish!
And those are your Plays of the Week!
