First Legislative Coffee scheduled for Saturday at the Southeast Technical College

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Legislative Coffees is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5th, featuring legislators from Districts 6, 11, and 15.

The event is free to the public and will be held from 10:00-11:45 a.m. at the Southeast Technical College in The Hub Auditorium.

This event is one of three Coffees that are scheduled for Feb. 5, 12, and 26, corresponding to key dates in the legislative calendar.

The Legislative Coffees provide a forum for citizens to hear about current bills and communicate with their elected officials—a vital aspect of forming the legislation. Citizens can also learn more about legislators’ positions, ask questions and formulate a better understanding of the impact that a prospective law might have upon them.

Melanie Bliss, a volunteer with the Sioux Falls League of Women Voters, will serve as moderator for the first Legislative Coffee. The moderator will provide pace and organization to the session, as well as take written questions from the audience.

Questions can also be submitted in advance by emailing SiouxFallsLWV@gmail.com

Sponsors of the 2022 Legislative Coffees include AARP South Dakota, the Sioux Falls League of Women Voters, and the Sioux Falls Education Association.

The event can also be watched via Livestream on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce Mission: As the leading Sioux Falls area business advocate, we represent our members by advancing and promoting the economic health and quality of life of the region

