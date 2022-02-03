Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Winner Chef
Winner of 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle announced

Latest News

A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets
Severe winter weather has contributed to accidents in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday.
RAW: Jackknifed semis, crashes seen during winter storm
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it
This 2021 photo provided by the family shows Doug Olson of Pleasanton, Calif., in Bend, Ore. In...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy