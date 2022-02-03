Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.
They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.
Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.
Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.
