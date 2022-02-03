Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets

(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that expands the biofuels market in Iowa by requiring gas stations to sell fuel with higher blends of ethanol unless they obtain an exemption because of inadequate equipment.

The bill passed 81 to 10 on Wednesday with nine House members absent. It now moves to the Senate.

The bill requires existing gas stations that have compatible equipment to offer E15 - a blend of gasoline with 15% ethanol - from at least one pump by 2026. Stations must meet the new mandate if they can upgrade equipment with state-funded grants within certain cost limits.

After next January, any new gas stations or those that install new tanks, pumps and hoses must offer E15 from at least half of their available pumps.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Winner Chef
Winner of 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle announced

Latest News

Avera health care workers perform a drive-thru COVID-19 test (file)
12 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases continue to fall
File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Friday is National Wear Red Day, a day for spreading awareness for risks and factors that...
“National Wear Red Day” is tomorrow
2019 Veterans Day Discounts and Deals
Legislative Leadership press conference live