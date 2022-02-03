Latest Stretch of Cold Almost Over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The story the past few days have been the bitterly cold temperatures impacting the area, which prompted WIND CHILL ALERTS yet again. We’ll have one more night and day of cold weather before temperatures moderate heading into Saturday.

TONIGHT: A very weak system will track through the area during the late evening and overnight hours. Skies will become partly to at times mostly cloudy overnight. Winds will be out of the S and SE this evening gradually shifting to the W and NW at 5-20 mph. Lows range from 0 to -5 north to 5-10 south. Wind chills will likely be below zero once again so it’s possible WIND CHILL ALERTS could be needed once again.

FRIDAY: Some cloud cover during the morning will give way to plenty of sunshine heading into the afternoon hours. Clouds will then increase Friday night ahead of a warm front. Winds will be breezy out of the N and NW at 10-20 mph, gradually calming to 5-15 mph and shifting to the S and SE Friday night. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits and teens. Some spots could dip below zero in northeast South Dakota Friday evening.

WEEKEND: The warm front will slide through the region on Saturday, which will bring us a nice boost in temperatures. That will go away though briefly for Sunday as a cold front will sweep through, dropping temperatures back below average. Yet another warm front will move in Sunday night, which will allow temperatures to remain steady or slowly rise late Sunday night. Skies will be partly mostly cloudy throughout the weekend with periods of clearer conditions and cloudier conditions. A couple models indicate a few flurries or very light snow showers in spots, but the atmosphere is rather dry, so if anything were to fall, don’t expect any accumulation with it. Winds will be gusty of the S shifting W and NW Saturday at 10-30 mph with wind gusts that could exceed 40 mph. By Sunday, winds will remain breezy out of the N and NW. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s with 30s in the snow-packed areas. By Sunday, highs plummet into the teens and 20s with 30s in central and western South Dakota.

NEXT WEEK: The quiet weather will continue, along with the mild temperatures as well. There could be a slight chance of some precipitation towards the beginning of next weekend, but that’s about a week out so we’ll watch that closely. Highs will mostly be in the 40s with some 50s as well, though the snow packed areas will likely remain in the 30s to low 40s.

