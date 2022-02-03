Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Local group holding chili cook-off to benefit the community

The cook-off will be used to raise money for the community
The cook-off will be used to raise money for the community(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Restoration Church in Sioux Falls will be hosting their 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off and Silent Auction this Sunday afternoon.

“After the church service at 12:15, we are having a chili feed with all of the proceeds and all of the money raised to go to feeding the homeless,” Restoration Pastor Patrick Bool said.

The chili cook-off is being put on by a group called the fam which is a non-profit motorcycle group dedicated to helping the community in any way they can.

More: Stensland Family Farms hosting ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast’ event at all locations.

“We all ride together and just being a part of something for a good cause and staying positive is just something I always wanted to do,” The Fam Member Gary Mitchell said.

Last year’s cookoff was used to help raise money for a local man with cancer but this year’s event will be used to raise money to help feed the homeless in the community.

“We have a group in our church that after the service every Sunday they head down with people from some shelters and they pass out sandwiches and pray with people and let them know that we care about them,” Bool said.

Anyone can participate in the chili cook-off. All you have to do is show up with 2 gallons of chili ready to be served.

“If at the last minute on Sunday morning you wake up and say you know what I’m going to bite the bullet and I’m going to bring my chili and join them be here by ten and we’ll get you set up,” Bool said.

The all-you-can-eat chili feed is $5 per person and a silent auction with several items will be going on throughout the event.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Winner Chef
Winner of 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle announced

Latest News

Avera health care workers perform a drive-thru COVID-19 test (file)
12 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota; Active cases continue to fall
Iowa House passes bill aimed at expanding biofuels markets
File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Friday is National Wear Red Day, a day for spreading awareness for risks and factors that...
“National Wear Red Day” is tomorrow