Local group holding chili cook-off to benefit the community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Restoration Church in Sioux Falls will be hosting their 2nd Annual Chili Cook-Off and Silent Auction this Sunday afternoon.

“After the church service at 12:15, we are having a chili feed with all of the proceeds and all of the money raised to go to feeding the homeless,” Restoration Pastor Patrick Bool said.

The chili cook-off is being put on by a group called the fam which is a non-profit motorcycle group dedicated to helping the community in any way they can.

“We all ride together and just being a part of something for a good cause and staying positive is just something I always wanted to do,” The Fam Member Gary Mitchell said.

Last year’s cookoff was used to help raise money for a local man with cancer but this year’s event will be used to raise money to help feed the homeless in the community.

“We have a group in our church that after the service every Sunday they head down with people from some shelters and they pass out sandwiches and pray with people and let them know that we care about them,” Bool said.

Anyone can participate in the chili cook-off. All you have to do is show up with 2 gallons of chili ready to be served.

“If at the last minute on Sunday morning you wake up and say you know what I’m going to bite the bullet and I’m going to bring my chili and join them be here by ten and we’ll get you set up,” Bool said.

The all-you-can-eat chili feed is $5 per person and a silent auction with several items will be going on throughout the event.

