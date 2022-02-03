Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop

MILLER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An explosion occurred Wednesday morning at Miller High School in the Ag Shop. Students were immediately evacuated and emergency personnel were called to the scene.

”All of a sudden, there was this big boom and the ground literally shook, and we all kind of looked around and we were like, ‘What was that?’” said Cynthia Ford, a senior at Miller High School.

“We weren’t sure if it was a drill or not because you couldn’t see it right away, and then all of a sudden everyone was like, ‘The school’s on fire!’ and then you looked and there was so much smoke,” said Ford.

Once students were ushered outside by faculty, they could see that it was an actual emergency and not a routine fire drill.

”It wasn’t scary, but once they had us back up to the grass, that usually doesn’t happen. And then, we saw the smoke,” said senior Luke Johnson.

”And then teachers started to say, ‘Run, run!,” said senior Payton Kilker.

Students were evacuated to two nearby churches while they watched first responders try to control the smoke coming from the Ag Shop.

”In the corner of the building, there was smoke coming outside of it. The door, the garage door, is completely black. Like burnt,” said Ford.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. According to Emergency Management staff, six students and a faculty member were in the Ag Shop when the explosion occurred, but no injuries were reported.

”It was more of a shock of like, ‘Oh, our school is actually on fire,’” said senior Cooper Oakley.

The students of Miller High School said routine fire drills helped prepare them for an emergency, like the one that occurred this morning.

”Absolutely, because we all knew where to go,” said Ford.

”And then we weren’t scared because we were just used to the fire drills and that’s just what we thought it was,” said Oakley.

Students were able to retrieve their belongings from a local Methodist church and according to Miller school district superintendent Dr. Charlene Crosswait, school will be cancelled the rest of the week.

