More Bitter Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect once again through either 9 a.m. or noon, depending on where you are across the region. Feels-like temperatures will be in the -20° to -35° range across the region, so make sure you bundle up and stay warm!

We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today, but that sunshine won’t help us warm up too much. Highs will be stuck in the teens across most of the region with the 20s returning to central South Dakota. The wind will start to switch around to the south and that will help lows not drop quite as far during the overnight hours. It’s still going to be chilly Friday with highs in the teens and 20s for most.

The mild weekend continues with temperatures warming up all the way to the 40s on Saturday with breezy conditions. We’ll even see some 50s in western South Dakota! A cold front will move through on Saturday night into Sunday which will drop our temperatures by about 10 to 15 degrees. We should stay dry, however. Next week, temperatures will warm up again and get back to the 40s and 50s for highs for the first half of next week.

