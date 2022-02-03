SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wednesday was another National Letter of Intent day with local college football teams competing the recruiting process.

Some of the names you’ll see on this list that I find intriguing are Tyree Nave of Roosevelt. The exciting running back will stay in town and play for the Cougars of USF.

Tea Area’s Klayton Sattler, who really blossomed as a senior will be catching touchdown passes at Augustana.

Canistota’s Tyce Ortman is transferring for Northwestern to Dakota State as part of a class of 65 for Josh Anderson.

And Mike Schmidt has some recognizable names at Northern like the speedy Hayden Gilbert of Viborg/Hurley and QB Max Thompson of Washington who was a 3-year starter for the Warriors...The Wolves signed 42 athletes today to play at Dacotah Bank Stadium.

Northern (42)

*Max Thompson (QB) Washington

*Brady Bauer (DB) Mobridge-Pollock

*Aiden Fredrickson (DB) Britton-Hecla

*Hayden Gilbert (DB) Viborg-Hurley

*Chance Gregg (DL) Herreid-Selby

*Gabe Johnson (OL) Garretson

*Paden Johnson (OL) Watertown

*Kaden Kurtz-Groton Area

*Cooper Logan (LB) Gettysburg

*Brock Longville (DL) Brookings

Augustana (26)

*Klayton Sattler (WR) Tea Area

*Lincoln Carlson (WR) Harrisburg

*Christian Jepperson (TE) Brandon Valley

*Sam Scholten (WR) Brandon Valley

*Manny Struck (WR) O’Gorman

*Corbin Wirkus (OL) Baltic

USF (22)

*Garret Hoffman (CB) Washington

*Chase Kelly (DT) Florence-Henry

*Tyree Nave (RB) Roosevelt

*Noah Robertson (TE) Washington

Dakota State (65)

*Tyce Ortman (RB) Canistota

*Rhet Bertram (LB) Colome

*Blake Hofer (LB) Huron

*Taron Serr (LB) Burke

*Caleb Dwyer (DE) Roosevelt

*Jack Hemmen (DE) Elkton/Lake Benton

*Zach Hotchkiss (DL) T-D-A

*Ethan Remington (DL) Huron

*Gabriel Lamb (OL) DRSM

*Seth Gawerecki (OL) Pipestone

*Xander Sheehan (QB) Hamlin

*Joseph Turay (RB) Roosevelt

*Jabe Kieso (WR) Roosevelt

SMSU (17)

*Eddie Garcia (OL) Marshall

*Colt Wilkinson (LB) DeSmet

Northwestern (31)

*Jackson Arlt (RB) Lennox

*Steven Christion (WR) Lennox

*Kole Blankespoor (OL) Boyden Hull/RV

*Peyton Carroll (TE) Brandon Valley

*Kole Cleveringa (OL) Sioux Center

*Landon Hofmeyer (DL) Unity Christian

*Ty Hulshof (DL) Sioux Center

*Luke Jeltema (DB) MOC-Floyd Valley

*Caleb Kats (WR) Boyden Hull/RV

*Grant Louwagie (LB) Marshall

*Mitchell Nelson (OL) SF Christian

*Donovan Schuiteman (DL) MOC-Floyd Valley

*Jorgen Pottebaum (DB) MOC-Floyd Valley

*Aaden Schiesow (WR) West Sioux

*Cooper Spiess (WR) Central Lyon

*Dalton Thomas (OL) Sheldon

DWU (35)

*Brodey Ballinger (LB) EPJ

*Mason Cordell (DB) Watertown

*Nolan Dvaorak (TE) Lake Andes

*Carson Gohl (RB) Ipswich

*Grayson Hanson (LB) Platte/Geddes

*Cole Holden (WR) Watertown

*Koby Kayser (RB) BW/Emery

*Connor Kessler (LB) Viborg-Hurley

*Travis Krietlow (LB) Tea Area

*Easton Miller (QB) Redfield

*Evan Nordstrom (WR) Stanley County

*Clay Olinger (DB) Woonsocket

*John Pica (DL) Dell Rapids

*Taylor Putnam (WR) George, IA

*Maxwell Raab (TE) Yankton

*Landon Reusink (WR) Dell Rapids

*Mason Schelske (TE) Wessington Springs

*Joseph VanOverschelde (LB) Mitchell

*Calvin Wright Jr. (OL) Wagner

Presentation (18)

*Ashton Hartling (WR) Bowdle (North Central)

SDSU (13)

*David Alpers (DE) O’Gorman

*Zach Brummels (PK) Brandon Valley

