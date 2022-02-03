National Letter of Intent Day
Local HS Football players make their college decisions known
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Wednesday was another National Letter of Intent day with local college football teams competing the recruiting process.
Some of the names you’ll see on this list that I find intriguing are Tyree Nave of Roosevelt. The exciting running back will stay in town and play for the Cougars of USF.
Tea Area’s Klayton Sattler, who really blossomed as a senior will be catching touchdown passes at Augustana.
Canistota’s Tyce Ortman is transferring for Northwestern to Dakota State as part of a class of 65 for Josh Anderson.
And Mike Schmidt has some recognizable names at Northern like the speedy Hayden Gilbert of Viborg/Hurley and QB Max Thompson of Washington who was a 3-year starter for the Warriors...The Wolves signed 42 athletes today to play at Dacotah Bank Stadium.
Northern (42)
*Max Thompson (QB) Washington
*Brady Bauer (DB) Mobridge-Pollock
*Aiden Fredrickson (DB) Britton-Hecla
*Hayden Gilbert (DB) Viborg-Hurley
*Chance Gregg (DL) Herreid-Selby
*Gabe Johnson (OL) Garretson
*Paden Johnson (OL) Watertown
*Kaden Kurtz-Groton Area
*Cooper Logan (LB) Gettysburg
*Brock Longville (DL) Brookings
Augustana (26)
*Klayton Sattler (WR) Tea Area
*Lincoln Carlson (WR) Harrisburg
*Christian Jepperson (TE) Brandon Valley
*Sam Scholten (WR) Brandon Valley
*Manny Struck (WR) O’Gorman
*Corbin Wirkus (OL) Baltic
USF (22)
*Garret Hoffman (CB) Washington
*Chase Kelly (DT) Florence-Henry
*Tyree Nave (RB) Roosevelt
*Noah Robertson (TE) Washington
Dakota State (65)
*Tyce Ortman (RB) Canistota
*Rhet Bertram (LB) Colome
*Blake Hofer (LB) Huron
*Taron Serr (LB) Burke
*Caleb Dwyer (DE) Roosevelt
*Jack Hemmen (DE) Elkton/Lake Benton
*Zach Hotchkiss (DL) T-D-A
*Ethan Remington (DL) Huron
*Gabriel Lamb (OL) DRSM
*Seth Gawerecki (OL) Pipestone
*Xander Sheehan (QB) Hamlin
*Joseph Turay (RB) Roosevelt
*Jabe Kieso (WR) Roosevelt
SMSU (17)
*Eddie Garcia (OL) Marshall
*Colt Wilkinson (LB) DeSmet
Northwestern (31)
*Jackson Arlt (RB) Lennox
*Steven Christion (WR) Lennox
*Kole Blankespoor (OL) Boyden Hull/RV
*Peyton Carroll (TE) Brandon Valley
*Kole Cleveringa (OL) Sioux Center
*Landon Hofmeyer (DL) Unity Christian
*Ty Hulshof (DL) Sioux Center
*Luke Jeltema (DB) MOC-Floyd Valley
*Caleb Kats (WR) Boyden Hull/RV
*Grant Louwagie (LB) Marshall
*Mitchell Nelson (OL) SF Christian
*Donovan Schuiteman (DL) MOC-Floyd Valley
*Jorgen Pottebaum (DB) MOC-Floyd Valley
*Aaden Schiesow (WR) West Sioux
*Cooper Spiess (WR) Central Lyon
*Dalton Thomas (OL) Sheldon
DWU (35)
*Brodey Ballinger (LB) EPJ
*Mason Cordell (DB) Watertown
*Nolan Dvaorak (TE) Lake Andes
*Carson Gohl (RB) Ipswich
*Grayson Hanson (LB) Platte/Geddes
*Cole Holden (WR) Watertown
*Koby Kayser (RB) BW/Emery
*Connor Kessler (LB) Viborg-Hurley
*Travis Krietlow (LB) Tea Area
*Easton Miller (QB) Redfield
*Evan Nordstrom (WR) Stanley County
*Clay Olinger (DB) Woonsocket
*John Pica (DL) Dell Rapids
*Taylor Putnam (WR) George, IA
*Maxwell Raab (TE) Yankton
*Landon Reusink (WR) Dell Rapids
*Mason Schelske (TE) Wessington Springs
*Joseph VanOverschelde (LB) Mitchell
*Calvin Wright Jr. (OL) Wagner
Presentation (18)
*Ashton Hartling (WR) Bowdle (North Central)
SDSU (13)
*David Alpers (DE) O’Gorman
*Zach Brummels (PK) Brandon Valley
