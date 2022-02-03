Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls School District increases pay for substitute teachers

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even before the pandemic, school districts around South Dakota have been struggling to find substitute teachers to fill in during the day. In Sioux Falls, the school district is doing everything it can to find more, including pay raises.

“We seem to struggle the most though when the job market is booming, when there’s lots of jobs available.” said District HR Senior Director Becky Dorman.

The Sioux Falls School District is increasing it’s daily pay rate for substitutes to $160 a day, with that bumping up to $175 a day for subs at certain schools. Long-term substitutes will also see an increase in pay to $190 a day.

“So we have to be able to compete with other jobs in the community. Substitute teaching is very important work. So we did give a significant increase to our substitute teachers, to help fill the roles that we need in our classrooms.” said Dorman.

Dorman said even though the district has a large list of substitutes already, it needs more as often it can be hard for people to fill in on short notice.

“We do have 800 plus people on the substitute list. But again, they all have other obligations in the community. And so it’s difficult sometimes to get 250 individuals to work on a given day.”

Dorman said along with the pay increases, the district offers training to applicants in order to catch them up on district policies, and help them get a head start in getting comfortable in the classroom.

“Substitute teaching can be extremely rewarding. It probably fulfills a need you didn’t know you had.” said Dorman.

In addition to the substitute teaching opportunities, the district still has a number of full-time positions available as well.

