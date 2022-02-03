South Dakota AG insists no wrongdoing during crash probe

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg insists he did nothing wrong in using his position overseeing the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to make inquiries about what out-of-state criminal investigators could find on his phone during the investigation of his 2020 fatal car crash.

The Republican attorney general is facing a House impeachment probe as lawmakers investigate his conduct surrounding the September 2020 crash. He struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway.

North Dakota criminal investigators say Ravnsborg had made inquiries with staff at the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation about polygraph tests and forensic exams of his cellphone.

