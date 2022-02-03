Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota AG insists no wrongdoing during crash probe

SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg insists he did nothing wrong in using his position overseeing the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to make inquiries about what out-of-state criminal investigators could find on his phone during the investigation of his 2020 fatal car crash.

The Republican attorney general is facing a House impeachment probe as lawmakers investigate his conduct surrounding the September 2020 crash. He struck and killed a man walking near a rural highway.

North Dakota criminal investigators say Ravnsborg had made inquiries with staff at the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation about polygraph tests and forensic exams of his cellphone.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

