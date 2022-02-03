Stampede’s next two games put on ice due to... no ice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend’s Sioux Falls Stampede games are being put on ice.

And in a rarity for sporting events these days, these postponements have nothing to do with Covid-19.

For the first time in the club’s 23-year history, the Herd’s home arena won’t have — ice.

That’s right. No ice. For a hockey game.

How?

Once the Sioux Falls Farm Show floor wrapped up last Friday, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center crew had a week to lay down the one-inch sheet of ice for the games.

But, it hit one little snag: The ice plant machine that makes the ice broke down.

“It was a complex problem,” Premier Center general manager Mike Krewson said. “It is not just a couple moving pieces (that need to be fixed). It’s probably 400 or so moving pieces.”

Krewson’s operations chief worked 20 hours a day for 4 days, but couldn’t pinpoint the problem. So, the Premier Center called in a technician from Cimco, the company that makes the machine. He traveled from Canada, and yesterday determined that water got where it shouldn’t be in the device. The entire machine has to be cleaned, which will take several days because ammonia needs to be pumped out.

“We can’t just open the valve and release ammonia into the thing,” Krewson said. “People would frown on that. So, we have to have it pumped out. There’s a special truck that has to come in to do that.”

“It’s not like changing the oil in your car.”

And buying a new “ice plant” is not an option, either. The current machine came brand new with the Premier Center eight years ago, and the average life span of one is 20 to 30 years, Krewson said.

Stampede president Jim Olander said Krewson remained in close communication with the Herd about the problem, and the two entities set a Tuesday deadline to determine if the games would be postponed. That deadline, obviously, was not met.

All of the Premier Center’s suites for both games were sold out, and Olander was expecting big crowds of at least the roughly 5,000 sold tickets the team averages per home game.

Now, he and his staff are working feverishly to keep those suites occupied. He’s also working with the Premier Center’s calendar and representatives from the Stampede’s two opponents of the postponed games — Omaha and Sioux City — to find a make-up date, but concedes it will be difficult to find weekend slots for both games.

Olander is aiming for the soonest possible dates, and reminds fans their tickets will be valid, so hang on to them. If the games are moved to days other than a Friday or Saturday, the Herd could take mild-to-big bottom line hits, as it’s tougher to sell tickets for those nights, for obvious reasons.

But while the Stampede are “bummed” ←as are their players and fans — the agitation is not directed at the Premier Center, Olander said.

““We know they did everything they can,” Olander said, “and right now, for everyone, we just want to get it fixed as quickly as they can so we can get back to playing games here and being in front of the best fans in the USHL.”

Krewson is confident the Cimco machine will be ready to generate ice by next Wednesday. If it is, the Herd’s next scheduled home game a week from Saturday (Feb. 12) will go on.

The crew will have the 72 hours needed to lay down the one-inch sheet of ice, which is kind of like tending to a grass lawn, Krewson said.

“Ice making is a craft,” Krewson said. “You can have good ice. You can have bad ice. Different things like that. The ice floor is a living, breathing thing, as we say, because it does shift. And it grows, depending on how much you cut it and water it and everything like that.”

That Feb. 12 Stampede game (assuming it happens) will begin a barrage of events in the Premier Center throughout the next two months, like state high school wrestling, the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, a Morgan Wallen concert, the Sioux Falls Storm opener, a PBR bull-riding event, and plenty more Stampede games.

Krewson is just thankful these kinds of issues didn’t arise during the Summit League Tournament, which drew over 50,000 fans in 2020, the last time it was played in front of the public, shortly before the pandemic canceled events nationwide.

He considers the irritation of this current ice situation to be a “5 or 6″ on a scale of 1 to 10. If the ice machine broke down around the time of a concert or basketball tournament, it’d be a 10.

“If the ice is covered and we lose the plant, the floor melts,” Krewson said. “That would have been a much bigger problem to deal with than (now) when I have a clean floor and no ice.”

Krewson has managed multi-purpose arenas in Texas, South Carolina, and Tennessee — some bigger and some smaller than “The Denny” — and most recently was in charge of the University of Baylor’s 45,000-seat football stadium in Waco, Texas. While plenty of weird things have happened that postponed or canceled events, he said this one ranks as the most frustrating of his career.

“It’s outside of our control,” Krewson said. “We can have the proper maintenance and coddle it, stuff like that, say prayers for it, but at the end of the day, it’s a piece of machinery and they tend to fail at the most inopportune times.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.