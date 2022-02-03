Structure fire at 1000 block of Liberty Place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning at 4:36 AM Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of Liberty Place for a structure fire.

Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue discovered a single family home that a vehicle had driven into and started on fire. Occupants of the home and the vehicle had safely exited. With the vehicle engulfed in flames, the fire began to spread to the home.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the vehicle and searched the home for occupants as well as fire spread. The home was damaged by the impact of the vehicle and subsequent fire. There were no civilian or responder injuries and the fire is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds residents to check function of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.