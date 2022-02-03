Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Structure fire at 1000 block of Liberty Place

This morning at 4:36 AM Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of Liberty...
This morning at 4:36 AM Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of Liberty Place for a structure fire.(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This morning at 4:36 AM Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the 1000 block of Liberty Place for a structure fire.

Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue discovered a single family home that a vehicle had driven into and started on fire. Occupants of the home and the vehicle had safely exited. With the vehicle engulfed in flames, the fire began to spread to the home.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the vehicle and searched the home for occupants as well as fire spread. The home was damaged by the impact of the vehicle and subsequent fire. There were no civilian or responder injuries and the fire is under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds residents to check function of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Winner Chef
Winner of 9th annual downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle announced

Latest News

Proceeds from Chili Cook Off fundraiser to go towards homeless shelters in Sioux Falls community.
Proceeds from Chili Cook Off fundraiser to go towards homeless shelters in Sioux Falls community
Items being auctioned at Chili Cook Off fundraising event.
Items being auctioned at Chili Cook Off fundraising event
Trying some of the chili being prepared for Restoration Church's Chili Cook Off fundraiser.
Trying some of the chili being prepared for Restoration Church's Chili Cook Off fundraiser
Restoration Church holding Chili Cook Off fundraiser this Sunday.
Restoration Church holding Chili Cook Off fundraiser this Sunday