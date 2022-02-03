Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa

MILFORD, Iowa. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a suspect in a shooting in northwest Iowa that left a woman with multiple gunshot wounds has been taken into custody.

The shooting took place Thursday morning in Milford, Iowa, which is just south of Okoboji in the Iowa Great Lakes region.

KTIV-TV reports the shooting happened around 8:20 a.m. at the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing. Authorities say a woman sustained three gunshot wounds. Police have found spent bullet casings in the area.

The shooting spurred multiple area businesses and Okoboji schools to go on lockdown. Those lockdowns have now been lifted. Spirit Lake schools, which originally were having a two-hour late start due to the cold, called off classes altogether.

Authorities have not released the condition of the victim.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.