Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

‘Winter Games’ coming to downtown Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Winter Games 2022 logo
Sioux Falls Winter Games 2022 logo(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new winter event is coming to downtown Sioux Falls in 2022.

DTSF Inc. announced on Thursday that the first Sioux Falls Winter Games will take place Feb. 26. It will take place at the plaza between the Dakota News Now studio and the Federal Courthouse building near Phillips Avenue and W. 12th Street.

Organizers say the event is meant to “promote vibrancy” during the winter months. The event will feature giant bowling, Connect 4, bean bags, Jenga, Coffea hot chocolate, Queen City Bakery cookies, and winter-themed giveaways.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the first Winter Games and what we hope will be a longtime tradition in downtown Sioux Falls,” Downtown Winter Games Committee Representative Abbie Coffey said. “Our committee came up with this idea after being inspired by the Winter Olympics. As a downtown resident and small business supporter, I’ve wanted some fun winter activities in this area! We look forward to growing this event and making it even bigger next year. "

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements

Latest News

Mic
LIVE: Noem to hold press conference at 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls School District increases pay for substitute teachers
SD Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg (File photo)
South Dakota AG insists no wrongdoing during crash probe
Sen. Troy Heinert addresses the Senate Education Committee has he discusses his proposal for...
Bill creating community-based schools for Native Americans reintroduced at legislature