10 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday

An individual performs an at-home COVID-19 test (file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 10 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The state also saw 569 new cases, according to the Department of Health, but active cases continued to fall, down nearly 2,000 to 25,052.

The latest deaths bring the state’s total to 2,687. South Dakota’s COVID-19 death rate since the pandemic began is 303 per 100,000, according to New York Times data. The national average is 270 per 100,000.

Current hospitalizations rose by 10 to 354. Hospitalizations had fallen for several days straight until rising again on Friday.

South Dakota’s coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen in recent weeks, but is still above the national average. The state’s seven-day test positivity rate average is 27.8%, compared to the national rate of 17.3% according to Johns Hopkins University data.

South Dakota's COVID-19 website

