Aaron Johnston knows the importance of Saturday’s home game with South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s rivalry Saturday and two games with plenty at stake. We heard from the Eric Henderson and Todd Lee earlier in the week. The women’s game is a battle for first place in the Summit League.

Aaron Johnston’s team has been playing great basketball since the loss in Vermillion to the Coyotes who own the nation’s longest winning streak in Division One.

The Jacks scored 114 points in a recent win and they are getting healthier which also makes a big difference as they prepare for Saturday’s big rivalry game.

AJ says, ”It’s really important for us to try and keep pace in the conference for what we’re trying to get done there. It really sets up this weekend against USD for a really important game for the regular season standings. I just think we’re in a good place right now. Everybody’s in a spot where they have good rhythm and understand what we’re trying to get done and that sets up well as we start the month of February here.”

Saturday’s tip-off at Frost Arena is 2 o’clock... The Jacks have only one loss in Summit League play and that was to the Coyotes...

