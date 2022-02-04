Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Aaron Johnston knows the importance of Saturday’s home game with South Dakota

Jacks need a win to move back into tie atop Summit League standings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s rivalry Saturday and two games with plenty at stake. We heard from the Eric Henderson and Todd Lee earlier in the week. The women’s game is a battle for first place in the Summit League.

Aaron Johnston’s team has been playing great basketball since the loss in Vermillion to the Coyotes who own the nation’s longest winning streak in Division One.

The Jacks scored 114 points in a recent win and they are getting healthier which also makes a big difference as they prepare for Saturday’s big rivalry game.

AJ says, ”It’s really important for us to try and keep pace in the conference for what we’re trying to get done there. It really sets up this weekend against USD for a really important game for the regular season standings. I just think we’re in a good place right now. Everybody’s in a spot where they have good rhythm and understand what we’re trying to get done and that sets up well as we start the month of February here.”

Saturday’s tip-off at Frost Arena is 2 o’clock... The Jacks have only one loss in Summit League play and that was to the Coyotes...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements

Latest News

Sioux Valley boys edge Flandreau in battle of ranked Class "A" teams in hoops
Sioux Valley wins battle of ranked Class “A” teams in boys basketball
Smart's big game helps Skyforce beat Clippers and snap losing skid
Smart’s big game leads Skyforce past Clippers to snap losing skid
Brandon Valley wrestlers pin Marshall 63-15
Brandon Valley wrestlers pin Marshall 63-15
Dawn Plitzuweit knows that Frost Arena is a tough venue for visiting teams
Dawn Plitzuweit knows that Frost Arena is a tough place for visiting teams