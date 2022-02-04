Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen uses majority of ARPA funds toward water treatment improvements

Aberdeen was awarded $5,063,000 in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen was awarded $5,063,000 in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and the city council recently decided to allocate 99% of those funds toward a water treatment improvement project.

”Our waste-water plan is at capacity and has been for a number of years. It was originally constructed in the 80s for a much smaller, only-residential community. We’ve added some large industries now,” said City Manager Joe Gaa.

The water treatment plant can only treat 5 million gallons of water per day, but the expansion could bring that capacity up to 12 million gallons per day, allowing for the city of Aberdeen to continue commercial expansion.

The ARPA funds can be used for a broad variety of projects, unlike the CARES Act funding, which was specifically for COVID-19 relief.

”A lot of them were COVID-impact. Well, here in South Dakota, we didn’t see near as much COVID-impact. Our sales tax numbers were up. We really didn’t have any disastrous effects from that as a city, so most of the uses didn’t apply,” said Gaa.

The City Manager says this investment toward the total $57 million project will save residents money in the long-run.

”So that’s a way of taking those ARPA funds and literally saving every person, every rate-payer, every citizen in town, it’ll save some of the rate increases needed,” said Gaa.

Many communities in South Dakota are allocating ARPA funds specifically toward water treatment, including Pierre and Watertown.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, ARPA funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

Gaa says the remaining $63,000 of Aberdeen’s ARPA funds will go toward future infrastructure projects.

