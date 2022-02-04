Brandon Valley wrestlers pin Marshall 63-15
Lynx pin loss on visiting Tigers
Feb. 3, 2022
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Marshall Tigers got pins from Dylan Louwagie and Tate Condenzo, but it was enough to overcome a very talented Brandon Valley Lynx team that won the match 63-15.
Jesse Johnson and Gavin Chapman each won by fall while the Dakota News Now cameras were there for head coach Derek Outland, who’s team has designs on winning a state title.
