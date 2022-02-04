Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley wrestlers pin Marshall 63-15

Lynx pin loss on visiting Tigers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Marshall Tigers got pins from Dylan Louwagie and Tate Condenzo, but it was enough to overcome a very talented Brandon Valley Lynx team that won the match 63-15.

Jesse Johnson and Gavin Chapman each won by fall while the Dakota News Now cameras were there for head coach Derek Outland, who’s team has designs on winning a state title.

