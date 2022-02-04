Avera Medical Minute
Dawn Plitzuweit knows that Frost Arena is a tough place for visiting teams

Coyotes put perfect Summit League record on the line Saturday in Brookings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Dawn Plitzuweit’s team remains perfect in conference play and the Coyotes own the nation’s longest winning streak in Division One. But they realize with a healthier Myah Selland this is a much better SDSU team and Frost Arena is also a very tough place to win on the road.

The USD Head Coach says, ”It’s more just the opportunity to play in what will certainly be a loud environment. I think that’s something that’s fun for players to be involved in and you know we’ve got to approach it as something that we enjoy as well. And hopefully some of the fans that are there are actually wearing red. That would be great for us wouldn’t it?”

The Coyotes dominated in the first meeting between these two teams...But like Coach P said, Frost Arena is a very tough place for the visiting team to get a win and the Jacks are playing really well right now too.

