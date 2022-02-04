Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dustin Lynch to perform in Sioux Falls; Tickets on sale next Friday

Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch(Disabled Persons Action Organization)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A popular country music singer is coming to Sioux Falls in the spring.

Dustin Lynch will perform at the Sanford Pentagon on April 28, according to a press release sent Friday.

The performance is part of Lynch’s “Party Mode Tour 2022,” which coincides with his fifth studio album “Blue in the Sky.” He’ll be joined by special guest Sean Stemaly.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $35. You can find more ticket information here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Students were evacuated from Miller High School Wednesday morning after an explosion occurred...
Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire

Latest News

Shipping
Klobuchar and Thune aim to help U.S. producers export products to global markets with Ocean Shipping Reform Act
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (file)
Iowa governor ending COVID public health emergency Feb. 15
Fiddler on the Roof at the Washington Pavilion
Fiddler on the Roof performing this weekend at the Washington Pavilion
Gov. Noem signs transgender sports bill into law