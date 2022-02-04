Avera Medical Minute
Fiddler on the Roof performing this weekend at the Washington Pavilion

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Theatre critic Mitchell Olson joined us today to talk about Fiddler on the Roof performing at the Washington Pavilion this weekend. This musical is a timeless classic that has a lot of heart. It is Broadway’s touring company performing the show, and will be a memorable one to watch!

Show times: Friday 8pm | Saturday 2pm & 7:30pm | Sunday 2 m & 7:30pm

Tickets: https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/fiddler-roof

