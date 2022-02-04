Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Florida seniors say their political party affiliation was switched without their knowledge

Senior citizens in Florida say someone changed their political party affiliation without them knowing. (Source: WPLG via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) – Some senior citizens in Florida said they were duped into changing their political party affiliation to Republican.

All of the victims were older than 65 and live in Miami-Dade County.

A visit to the Miami-Dade County Elections Department shows that information on every registered voter in the county can be obtained for $20.

That’s how an official third-party voter registration organization – of which there are hundreds in Florida – can target voters like Armando Selva.

“They came to my door and they asked if I was interesting in voting,” said Selva, who was originally registered as No Party Affiliate (NPA).

Decades-long Democrats were shocked to learn that after voter registration visitors came by in November – whom the voters described as having red Republican Party of Florida hats and IDs – they received new voter ID cards showing their parties had switched.

“They changed me to the Republican Party,” said Juan Carlos Salazar, a longtime Democrat.

In the last year, records from the Miami-Dade County Elections Department show almost 5,500 Miami-Dade Democrats switched to Republican, and just under 1,700 Republicans switched to Democrat.

While the Republican Party of Florida has not responded to the recent allegations, in December the executive director of the party, Helen Aguirre Ferré, said the party follows laws and regulations and doesn’t make changes to voters’ registration without their permission.

The third-party voter registration organizations that assist with registration forms are legal, and all of them are registered with the state of Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. WPLG via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Students were evacuated from Miller High School Wednesday morning after an explosion occurred...
Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Noem cites ‘strained’ relationship with House Speaker while lamenting failed ‘heartbeat’ bill
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire

Latest News

FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder
A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at...
Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Female passenger dies from injuries sustained in Flandreau two-car collision
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager
Cooler for Sunday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather