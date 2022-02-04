Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Friday’s Fiddler on the Roof performance rescheduled

Fiddler on the Roof
Fiddler on the Roof(WSAW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Fall’s Fiddler on the Roof performance has been rescheduled as the cast experiences weather-related delays.

The traveling show that was scheduled to perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Washinton Pavillion will not be able to make it due to the winter storm sweeping across America. They have rescheduled the show for Sunday, Feb. 6th at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show scheduled on Friday will automatically be transferred to Sunday. There are no further actions ticket holders need to take.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the Sunday at 7 p.m. performance, go to www.washingtonpavilion.org for alternatives.

The Washington Pavilion apologizes for any inconvenience this rescheduling has caused.

At this time, all other performances will proceed as scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Students were evacuated from Miller High School Wednesday morning after an explosion occurred...
Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Noem cites ‘strained’ relationship with House Speaker while lamenting failed ‘heartbeat’ bill
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire

Latest News

An individual performs an at-home COVID-19 test (file)
10 COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Friday
The bill says medical exemptions would be able to be obtained with the signature of a South...
Legislative committee kills ‘convention of states’ resolution
File
One killed in I-29 crash near Elk Point
“It’s definitely a friendly competition every conversation we have centered around our burger...
Record-breaking economic gains from DTSF Burger Battle 2022