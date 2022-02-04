Friday’s Fiddler on the Roof performance rescheduled

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Fall’s Fiddler on the Roof performance has been rescheduled as the cast experiences weather-related delays.

The traveling show that was scheduled to perform Friday at 8 p.m. at the Washinton Pavillion will not be able to make it due to the winter storm sweeping across America. They have rescheduled the show for Sunday, Feb. 6th at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the show scheduled on Friday will automatically be transferred to Sunday. There are no further actions ticket holders need to take.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the Sunday at 7 p.m. performance, go to www.washingtonpavilion.org for alternatives.

The Washington Pavilion apologizes for any inconvenience this rescheduling has caused.

At this time, all other performances will proceed as scheduled.

