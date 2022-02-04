Avera Medical Minute
Great Plains Zoo welcomes baby squirrel monkey

A baby squirrel monkey was recently born to mother Daphne at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux...
A baby squirrel monkey was recently born to mother Daphne at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls (submitted photo)(Great Plains Zoo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo is welcoming a furry new addition to their animal family.

The zoo on Friday announced the birth of a baby squirrel monkey. The animal was born in the overnight hours of Jan. 31 - Feb. 1.

Zoo staff say the baby was born to prolific mother Daphne, who has had eight babies born at Great Plains Zoo, including six with her current partner Ned.

Squirrel monkey babies ride on their mother’s back for approximately 10 weeks, before slowly beginning to explore on their own. They remain dependent on their mother for 10-12 months.

The zoo is inviting the public to visit their new addition in the Primate Building. However, they ask that visitors try to be as quiet and respectful as possible while mom and baby adjust to life together.

