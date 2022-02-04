Klobuchar and Thune aim to help U.S. producers export products to global markets with Ocean Shipping Reform Act

WASHINGTON- U.S. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Klobuchar and Thune led the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which aims to make it easier for American producers to export their products to the international market.

The past two years have highlighted significant supply chain disruptions and vulnerabilities, with reports of agricultural exports sitting at ports while ocean carriers return to Asia with empty containers. In the first nine months of 2021 alone, the U.S. dairy industry lost approximately $1.3 billion as a result of higher shipping and storage costs.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senators John Thune (R-SD) are cosponsored by a bipartisan group of 12 senators who support the Ocean Shipping Reform Act, which would address these supply chain challenges by making it harder for ocean carriers to arbitrarily turn away goods at ports that are ready to be shipped abroad.

It would also give the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the federal agency responsible for the regulation of ocean-borne transportation, greater authority to regulate harmful practices by carriers. Similar legislation was led in the House by Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA) and Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and passed the House with overwhelming bipartisan support by a vote of 364-60.

“Congestion at ports and increased shipping costs pose unique challenges for U.S. exporters, who have seen the price of shipping containers increase four-fold in just two years. Meanwhile, ocean carriers have reported record profits,” said Klobuchar. “This legislation will help level the playing field for American exporters so they can get their goods to market in a timely manner for a fair price. As we work to improve our supply chains, I’ll keep fighting to establish trade opportunities for the U.S.”

“South Dakota producers expect that ocean carriers operate under fair and transparent rules,” said Thune. “Unfortunately, that is not always the case, and producers across America are paying the price. The improvements made by this bill would provide the FMC with the tools necessary to address unreasonable practices by ocean carriers, holding them accountable for their bad-faith efforts that disenfranchise American producers, including those throughout South Dakota, who feed the world.”

“I want to thank Senators Klobuchar and Thune for their introduction of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. For far too long, American entrepreneurs have been at the mercy of ocean shippers, and their exorbitant fees. This bill, and the House companion, would bring much-needed relief to the pocketbooks of American innovators and consumers,” said Gary Shapiro, President, and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act would:

· Require ocean carriers to certify that late fees —known in maritime parlance as “detention and demurrage” charges—comply with federal regulations or face penalties;

· Shift burden of proof regarding the reasonableness of “detention or demurrage” charges from the invoiced party to the ocean carrier;

· Prohibit ocean carriers from unreasonably declining shipping opportunities for U.S. exports, as determined by the FMC in new required rulemaking;

· Require ocean common carriers to report to the FMC each calendar quarter on total import/export tonnage and 20-foot equivalent units (loaded/empty) per vessel that makes port in the United States;

· Authorize the FMC to self-initiate investigations of ocean common carrier’s business practices and apply enforcement measures, as appropriate; and

· Establish new authority for the FMC to register shipping exchanges.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.