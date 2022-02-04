Avera Medical Minute
Lawmakers push for funding for missing Indigenous role

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A bipartisan group of South Dakota House lawmakers is giving their recommendation to a pair of proposals to fund a position in the attorney general’s office to coordinate law enforcement investigations of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

The House Judiciary committee recommended two bills for funding to the committee of lawmakers ironing out the state budget.

The Legislature last year created the position and pushed Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to work with the tribes to find funding to staff it. But he has not obtained the funds. That’s left some Native American advocates frustrated.

Ravnsborg says he is also working to find the funds this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

