One killed in I-29 crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota.

The accident took place Thursday afternoon about six miles north of Elk Point, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a pickup was driving south when it entered the median. The driver overcorrected, went across both lanes, drove into the opposite ditch and rolled.

The 54-year-old man driving the pickup was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

