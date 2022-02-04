Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

One killed in I-29 crash near Elk Point

File
File
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 29 in southeast South Dakota.

The accident took place Thursday afternoon about six miles north of Elk Point, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a pickup was driving south when it entered the median. The driver overcorrected, went across both lanes, drove into the opposite ditch and rolled.

The 54-year-old man driving the pickup was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. Authorities say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Students were evacuated from Miller High School Wednesday morning after an explosion occurred...
Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Noem cites ‘strained’ relationship with House Speaker while lamenting failed ‘heartbeat’ bill
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire

Latest News

“It’s definitely a friendly competition every conversation we have centered around our burger...
Record-breaking economic gains from DTSF Burger Battle 2022
A baby squirrel monkey was recently born to mother Daphne at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux...
Great Plains Zoo welcomes baby squirrel monkey
Photo courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
South Dakota dams aim to provide additional power this weekend for winter storm
Shipping
Thune, Klobuchar announce legislation aimed at helping producers export products