Record-breaking economic gains from DTSF Burger Battle 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls businesses celebrate another record-breaking year of success with the DTSF Burger Battle 2022.

The 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle presented by First Western Bank & Trust generated over 44,000 burgers sold, resulting in an estimated $1,338,040 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community in the four-week promotion.

Sadie Swier, DTSF Community Outreach Manager says, “We’re floored. DTSF is thrilled to once again report another record-breaking Burger Battle this year. Behind these numbers showcase the hard work from the 27 participating restaurants and the amazing support from the community.”

The competition inspired 32 dedicated voters to try burgers at all 27 participating restaurants. Overall, 17,379 people cast their votes, and Chef Lance’s on Phillips proved most popular, bringing home the DTSF Burger Battle Trophy.

Chef Lance was a first-time winner of the Burger Battle with his special “Tuscany Burger.” A burger made with a half-pound certified Angus ground beef patty topped with fresh arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, basil pesto, heirloom tomatoes, fontina cheese, Genoa salami, and garlic mayo all on a sun-dried tomato and basil toasted Breadsmith custom bun, served with a side of Chef Lance’s handmade tots and a side of Sriracha ranch.

The Blarney Stone sold an impressive 6,795 burgers during the competition, out-selling the other 26 restaurants that entered the competition.

Sioux Falls showed their support with $667,231 spent on the Burger Battle burgers. Swier says, “This year solidified the Burger Battle as a staple event in the city of Sioux Falls!”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.