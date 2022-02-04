Sioux Valley wins battle of ranked Class “A” teams in boys basketball

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was the 4th-ranked Sioux Valley Cossacks hosting the #5 Flandreau Fliers Thursday night in Volga. It the game lived up to the hype.

The home team clung to a 2-point lead at half-time before the Fliers took the lead in the 3rd quarter. But Hayden Reusink’s 27 points were the difference for the Cossacks who also got 14 from Oliver Vincent. Chase LeBrun had 16 for the Fliers.

