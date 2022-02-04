Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Sioux Valley wins battle of ranked Class “A” teams in boys basketball

Cossacks edge Flandreau Fliers as Reusink scores 27 points
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLGA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was the 4th-ranked Sioux Valley Cossacks hosting the #5 Flandreau Fliers Thursday night in Volga. It the game lived up to the hype.

The home team clung to a 2-point lead at half-time before the Fliers took the lead in the 3rd quarter. But Hayden Reusink’s 27 points were the difference for the Cossacks who also got 14 from Oliver Vincent. Chase LeBrun had 16 for the Fliers.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responding to an explosion at Miller High School on Feb. 2.
Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school
File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported...
Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors
Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements

Latest News

Smart's big game helps Skyforce beat Clippers and snap losing skid
Smart’s big game leads Skyforce past Clippers to snap losing skid
Brandon Valley wrestlers pin Marshall 63-15
Brandon Valley wrestlers pin Marshall 63-15
Aaron Johnston talks about the importance of Saturday's game with South Dakota
Aaron Johnston knows the importance of Saturday’s home game with South Dakota
Dawn Plitzuweit knows that Frost Arena is a tough venue for visiting teams
Dawn Plitzuweit knows that Frost Arena is a tough place for visiting teams