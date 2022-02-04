Smart’s big game leads Skyforce past Clippers to snap losing skid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their first regular season home game 116-109 on Thursday night against the Agua Caliente Clippers at the Sanford Pentagon. The victory snaps a five-game skid against Agua Caliente and the first victory since November 16, 2019 over the Clippers.

Javonte Smart tied a career-high with 36 points on 13-24 FGA, eight rebounds and five assists. Smart also scored 36 points in the last Skyforce (3-9) home victory, which was over Grand Rapids earlier this season.

DJ Stewart (22 points on 8-15 FGA) secured his second-straight 20-plus scoring game and fourth of the regular season. Micah Potter (12 points and 11 rebounds) etched his fifth double-double of the regular season and second in four games.

Sioux Falls held a lead throughout three quarters, but the Clippers (7-4) were able to cut the lead to 105-99 via a 16-4 run at the 5:29 mark of the fourth quarter. However, the Skyforce were able to hold onto the victory in the final minutes.

Nate Darling led the way for Agua Caliente, with 30 points on 10-24 FGA. George King added 16 points and eight rebounds in the loss, as well.

The Skyforce host the Birmingham Squadron for the first time on Sunday at the Pentagon. Tip-off is slated for 3:00 PM CST. Agua Caliente travels east to face the Iowa Wolves on Saturday at 5:00 PM CST.

