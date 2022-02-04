South Dakota dams aim to provide additional power this weekend for winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, South Dakota’s dams will increase the amount of power they generate, gearing up for the winter storm moving across the country.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division is working with the Western Area Power Administration much like last February,” said John Remus, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

Oahe and Big Bend will increase their power generation from 15,000 CFS to about 36,000 CFS, downstream conditions permitting.

These actions will not affect the overall system storage, and will not change the System releases from Gavins Point Dam.

In a press release, it was stated that these changes are not expected to remain in effect for more than 24 hours.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.