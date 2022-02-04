Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - House Speaker Spencer Gosch is responding to a remark from Gov. Kristi Noem, who recently called their relationship “strained.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Noem expressed her disappointment towards the South Dakota lawmakers, calling the shut down of her proposed “Heartbeat Bill” unprecedented.

Noem said, “I know Speaker Gosch has an issue with me, and I honestly don’t know what it is,” claiming she had a “strained relationship” with Gosch.

Gosh issued a statement to Dakota News Now, saying, “Look, I didn’t mean to hurt her feelings. I merely explained the truth behind what happened. We have a lot to accomplish this session and a personal vendetta isn’t one of them.”

