Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’

The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. However, the State House has still not collected the necessary amount of signatures in order to move forward. Further, Speaker Spencer Gosch says that he does not intend to publicly release the names of those who signed onto the petition, citing state law.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - House Speaker Spencer Gosch is responding to a remark from Gov. Kristi Noem, who recently called their relationship “strained.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Noem expressed her disappointment towards the South Dakota lawmakers, calling the shut down of her proposed “Heartbeat Bill” unprecedented.

Noem said, “I know Speaker Gosch has an issue with me, and I honestly don’t know what it is,” claiming she had a “strained relationship” with Gosch.

Gosh issued a statement to Dakota News Now, saying, “Look, I didn’t mean to hurt her feelings. I merely explained the truth behind what happened. We have a lot to accomplish this session and a personal vendetta isn’t one of them.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Students were evacuated from Miller High School Wednesday morning after an explosion occurred...
Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Noem cites ‘strained’ relationship with House Speaker while lamenting failed ‘heartbeat’ bill
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Female passenger dies from injuries sustained in Flandreau two-car collision
Cooler for Sunday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
Wind chills are what matter with frost bite, not the actual temperature.
Explaining wind chill and how it is calculated
Lawmakers push for funding for missing Indigenous role