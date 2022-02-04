State Bar pushes to make remote witness order permanent

PIERRE, S.D. - The State Bar of South Dakota is asking the Legislature to make permanent an emergency order that allows certain legal documents to be witnessed remotely.

The emergency order was made nearly two years ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Fergle, executive director of the State Bar, says COVID-19 has closed doors to lawyers needing to meet with clients in facilities and has made it difficult to get in-person witnesses for clients’ signatures. Fergle says the problem goes beyond the pandemic for attorneys who work with the elderly and vulnerable and routinely face the same difficulties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.