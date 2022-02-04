Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

State Bar pushes to make remote witness order permanent

Gavel
Gavel(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The State Bar of South Dakota is asking the Legislature to make permanent an emergency order that allows certain legal documents to be witnessed remotely.

The emergency order was made nearly two years ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Fergle, executive director of the State Bar, says COVID-19 has closed doors to lawyers needing to meet with clients in facilities and has made it difficult to get in-person witnesses for clients’ signatures. Fergle says  the problem goes beyond the pandemic for attorneys who work with the elderly and vulnerable and routinely face the same difficulties.   

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Students were evacuated from Miller High School Wednesday morning after an explosion occurred...
Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Noem cites ‘strained’ relationship with House Speaker while lamenting failed ‘heartbeat’ bill
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire

Latest News

The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
Lawmakers push for funding for missing Indigenous role
Lockwood Mug Shot
UPDATE: Roll & Smoke burglar arrested
Fiddler on the Roof
Sioux Falls: Friday’s Fiddler on the Roof performance rescheduled