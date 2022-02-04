UPDATE: Female passenger dies from injuries sustained in Flandreau two-car collision

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The female passenger from the two-vehicle car crash that occurred west of Flandreau on Jan. 24th passed away on Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Doris Mitchel, the 76-year-old passenger in the Nissan Murano, had sustained life-threatening injuries after the crash on Jan. 24th and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 3rd from the injuries she sustained in the collision.

Pat Mitchel, the 75-year-old driver of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 24.

The Mitchels had been driving a 2006 Nissan Murano southbound on Interstate 29 when a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, pulling an enclosed trailer, hit a patch of ice, slid through the median, and collided with the Nissan.

Johannes Hofer, the 19-year-old male driver of the pickup, was not injured. His two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

