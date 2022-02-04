Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

UPDATE: Female passenger dies from injuries sustained in Flandreau two-car collision

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The female passenger from the two-vehicle car crash that occurred west of Flandreau on Jan. 24th passed away on Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Doris Mitchel, the 76-year-old passenger in the Nissan Murano, had sustained life-threatening injuries after the crash on Jan. 24th and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. She passed away Thursday, Feb. 3rd from the injuries she sustained in the collision.

Pat Mitchel, the 75-year-old driver of the Nissan, was pronounced dead at the scene on Jan. 24.

The Mitchels had been driving a 2006 Nissan Murano southbound on Interstate 29 when a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, pulling an enclosed trailer, hit a patch of ice, slid through the median, and collided with the Nissan.

Johannes Hofer, the 19-year-old male driver of the pickup, was not injured. His two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File.
Suspect arrested after shooting in northwest Iowa
Students were evacuated from Miller High School Wednesday morning after an explosion occurred...
Miller High School closed due to explosion in Ag Shop
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Noem cites ‘strained’ relationship with House Speaker while lamenting failed ‘heartbeat’ bill
missing
UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire
Car crashes into Sioux Falls home causing fire

Latest News

Cooler for Sunday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather
Wind chills are what matter with frost bite, not the actual temperature.
Explaining wind chill and how it is calculated
The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
Lawmakers push for funding for missing Indigenous role