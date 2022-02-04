UPDATE: Roll & Smoke burglar arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, police investigators identified and arrested the Roll & Smoke burglar.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, says police were able to use the business’s security footage to identify the car used for the robbery and traced it back to 54-year-old Tony Lockwood from DeSoto Texas.

On Jan. 30th Lockwood caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the Roll N’ Smoke on S. Louise Ave by using a rock to break the glass front door. He then stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes.

Police were able to trace him back to an address in Southern Sioux Falls, where they issued a warrant to enter his residence. They found cartons of cigarettes and the clothing that match what the suspect was wearing in the security footage.

Police also found a small amount of cocaine in his home. Lockwood was initially arrested for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

On Thursday, the State’s Attorney’s office added additional charges of 3rd-degree burglary, grand theft, and intentional damage to property.

Lockwood is also a parole absconder.

