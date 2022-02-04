Warmer Temps Coming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a few clouds pass through the region, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine for our Friday. Highs will be similar to yesterday with most of us getting into the teens and 20s for highs. It’s going to be a little breezy early on, but the wind should die down this afternoon. Heading into tonight, lows will drop into the single digits above and below zero early in the evening before starting to rise overnight.

We’ll be off to the races in the temperature department tomorrow! Widespread 40s will be possible with 50s sprinkled around the region! The wind will start to pick up and shift to the northwest as a quick-moving cold front approached and slides through. That will knock highs for Sunday back into the teens and 20s.

Highs by the beginning of next week will jump back into the 40s and 50s across the region. Some slightly cooler air will start to slide back in by the end of next week, and we could start to see a few flurries by then.

