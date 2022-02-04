Winterfest of Wheels 2022 showing beautiful cars for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With over 100 vehicles at this year’s Winterfest of Wheels there is plenty for everyone to see with cars, motorcycles, and trucks getting in on the action.

Winterfest of Wheels started in 2009 as an event to get together car enthusiasts but as Karen Leisinger and others were planning the first year they decided the money needed to be used for a good cause.

“While we were planning our great niece was diagnosed with neural glaucoma and she was 10-months-old and so we saw what Sanford did with her and her family so we thought if we made anything we would donate it to them and we’ve been with them ever since,” Karen said.

Every year since 2009 all of the profits from the Winterfest of Wheels has gone to Cure Kids Cancer as the group has now raised over $347,000 for families.

“All of that money impacts every child that is diagnosed with cancer at Sanford Children’s Hospital so they’re not just impacting the people that are coming out to check out the cars they are impacting hundreds of families every year,” Sanford Health Foundation Development Officer Bethany Olson said.

Many families have been helped by the money the event has raised for Cure Kids Cancer including the family of Eli Butler who was diagnosed with cancer when he was just 3-years-old.

“Cure Kids Cancer was a great support for us I know they helped us with a lot of things throughout all of Eli’s treatment we had a lot of needs when we went through there with Eli being younger he needed a lot of help so it was great having them around,” Eli’s Dad Rob said.

With the help of Cure Kids Cancer Eli has made a full recovery and is now excited to be able to check out the cars at the Winterfest of Wheels.

“I just like their paint jobs and how they go fast and I just like seeing them,” Eli said.

Winterfest of Wheels will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday night and run until Sunday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

