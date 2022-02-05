Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General...
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General Keith Ellison to review events surrounding Wednesday’s killing of Amir Locke.(KEYC News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By SARA BURNETT, Associated Press

Before he was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, Amir Locke had been making plans.

The 22-year-old Black man had filed paperwork to start a music business with help from his mother, and had already designed a logo.

His family says he planned to move to Dallas next week, where he would be closer to his mom and - he hoped - build a career as a hip-hop artist, following in the musical footsteps of his father.

His death inside a Minneapolis apartment where police were serving a search warrant early Wednesday has renewed calls for police accountability and justice for Black people who are too often victims.

It also left Locke’s tight-knit family, friends and a community grieving for the life he didn’t get to live.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
File
One killed in I-29 crash near Elk Point
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
Lockwood Mug Shot
UPDATE: Roll & Smoke burglar arrested

Latest News

This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.
Rapid City police arrest 4 after stolen vehicles, guns found
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
“Lombardi” playing at Orpheum Theater
“Lombardi” playing at Orpheum Theater
Ice cream for breakfast at Stensland Family Farms
Ice cream for breakfast at Stensland Family Farms