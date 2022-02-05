Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

By SARA BURNETT, Associated Press

Before he was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, Amir Locke had been making plans.

The 22-year-old Black man had filed paperwork to start a music business with help from his mother, and had already designed a logo.

His family says he planned to move to Dallas next week, where he would be closer to his mom and - he hoped - build a career as a hip-hop artist, following in the musical footsteps of his father.

His death inside a Minneapolis apartment where police were serving a search warrant early Wednesday has renewed calls for police accountability and justice for Black people who are too often victims.

It also left Locke’s tight-knit family, friends and a community grieving for the life he didn’t get to live.

