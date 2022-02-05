Augie hoops sweeps Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MENS RECAP

It was an eighth-straight win for the No. 11 Augustana men’s basketball team as the Vikings held off Winona State 64-60 Friday night inside the Sanford Pentagon. The win moves AU to 18-2 on the year and 12-2 in the NSIC. The Warriors fall to 13-7, 9-6.

Although Augustana led for all but 1:14 of the game, it was a suspenseful ending as both teams ran a short bench over the final 10 minutes and each team traded blow-for-blow in a game that led up to its billing between the best two scoring defenses in the league.

Augustana led 50-41 with 9:48 remaining in the game and saw that shrink to just a basket with 10 seconds on the clock. Luke Martens made a layup and was fouled in the action, making an old-fashioned 3-point play to allow WSU to pull within two points at 62-60.

Forced to foul on the inbounds pass, the Warriors sent Isaac Fink to the charity stripe, where he calmly sank both free throws to secure the 64-60 win.

Throughout the game, the Vikings led but could not create separation. However, it was 17 points each from Tyler Riemersma and Adam Dykman to hold the lead while the defense did the rest. Riemersma secured 19 rebounds for his 10th double-double of 2021-22.

Joining the duo in double-figure scoring was Dylan LeBrun with 13 points. It was his fifth point of the game, a made layup, that gave him 1,000 points in his career. LeBrun is the third Viking in 2021-22 to reach 1,000 points at Augustana, joining Dykman and Riemersma. He is the 37th all-time at AU and the 13th under head coach Tom Billeter.

For the game, Augustana shot 46.3 percent from the field, making 25-of-54 field goal attempts. The Warriors shot 41.7 percent on 25-of-60 made baskets. Martens concluded the game for WSU with 22 points, a game-high effort.

As the score would indicate, it was a battle throughout with each team scoring 36 points in the paint, Augustana scoring just a single point more on turnovers, and the Warriors scoring just two extra points on second chances.

Entering the game No. 4 nation with a 4.10-to-1 assist to turnover ratio, Jameson Bryan improved upon that with four assists and zero turnovers.

Augustana is now set for a Top-25 showdown Saturday inside the Elmen Center against Upper Iowa. The Peacocks enter with a No. 19 national ranking as the Vikings look to avenge a loss on Dec. 17 against UIU in Fayette, Iowa.

WOMENS RECAP

A 12-point second-quarter run from the Augustana women’s basketball team was enough to cruise to victory against Winona State inside the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night, winning 75-57.

The win elevates Augustana to 11-7 overall with a 7-7 record within the NSIC while Winona State falls to 11-10 and 8-9 within the loop.

The Warriors maintained a lead for the majority of the first 10 minutes of action, ending the quarter with an 18-15 advantage.

Midway through the second quarter, the Vikings’ offense began to shine. A 8-1 run flipped the score from 25-24 in favor of Winona State into a 33-25 nod for Augustana.

Michaela Jewett kindled the offense with a shot from long-range with Aby Phipps scoring back-to-back baskets to help contribute to the cause.

Kenzie Rensch knocked in the second long-range basket of the run, with Lauren Sees getting one of her well-known jumpers to fall to close out the run.

From that point, Augustana would sustain at least a seven-point cushion.

Phipps hit her third basket of the night to end the quarter, putting Augustana up 10 going into the half, 37-27.

Augustana shot an incredible 71.4 percent from the field in the third quarter, going 10-of-14 from the field to outscore the Warriors 25-14.

Both Vishe’ Rabb and Jewett would knock down 3-pointers in the quarter to give the Vikings their largest lead of the game heading into the final quarter up 62-41.

The Vikings got to the line in the final quarter of action, going 7-for-8 from the charity stripe.

Phipps scored the final basket of the night to lift Augustana over its scoring average, besting the Warriors 75-57.

Duffy led the Vikings in three categories with another impressive stat line of 17 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, marking her ninth double-double of the season.

Three additional Vikings scored in double-figures with Sees having 14 and both Rabb and Jewett accounting for 11 apiece.

The Warriors were led by Emily Kieck with 19 points while Taylor Hustad grabbed nine rebounds.

Up Next

Augustana’s weekend is not over as the Vikings will host Upper Iowa Saturday afternoon inside the Elmen Center slated for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff. Fans are encouraged to wear white as part of the ‘White Out’.

