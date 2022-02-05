BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt & Washington win thrillers
#1 Riders edge #3 Mitchell 55-54, Warriors top Watertown 68-64
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday of February provided a pair of games in Sioux Falls which gave fans their money’s worth and came down to the final minute.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-Roosevelt’s (#1 in AA) 55-54 victory over Mitchell (#3 in AA)
-Washington’s 68-64 win over Watertown
