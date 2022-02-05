BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Roosevelt & Washington win thrillers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday of February provided a pair of games in Sioux Falls which gave fans their money’s worth and came down to the final minute.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Roosevelt’s (#1 in AA) 55-54 victory over Mitchell (#3 in AA)

-Washington’s 68-64 win over Watertown

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.