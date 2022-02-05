Elk Point-Jefferson school district seeks bond referendum approval

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Elk Point-Jefferson school is quickly filling up, thanks to growth in North Sioux City and their own communities. The school district is now asking voters to consider raising property taxes to help invest in the school building for the future.

The school district is looking for a $12 million bond vote from the public, which would remodel and add on to the current school building to accommodate more students.

“Right now if we wanted to add any middle school or elementary classrooms, we’d be pretty hard pressed to do so. And that is concerning. We’re looking at North Sioux City starting to grow more. We’ve got houses being built right in town here with more lots becoming available.” said District Superintendent Derek Barrios.

A new addition will be constructed to house the middle school classrooms, and the current rooms will be remodeled into elementary classrooms. The school’s cafeteria and kitchen will also be remodeled, and many of the schools entryways will be changed to add security to the building. Other changes like parking and getting the building up to the current ADA standards is also on the list of items to do.

The project is something the school administration and board of education have been considering for almost two years. Board member Jessica Le Fleur Malm said as a parent of middle school students herself, she knows that the building needs the extra room for staff and students.

“As a parent of middle school kids, I know that that hallway is super full. There aren’t even enough lockers in the middle school hallway for every student in middle school.” said Le Fleur Malm.

Barrios said there’s always concern from the public when school districts ask to raise property taxes. But he said the project is an investment into what they need now, and for the future of the school.

“We’re not looking to spend money to spend money. We’re looking at things that are a high priority need, that they should be able to feel comfortable supporting those for our communities.” said Barrios.

Barrios said now is the time financially to make this move as well, before any outside event forces their hand and drives up the price tag even more.

“So we’re debt free. We have nice facilities. And now it’s just looking out to the next generations as we hopefully grow more, that we can just continue to provide top notch education and facilities for our communities.” said Barrios.

Early voting on the bond is already underway, with the voting day itself taking place Tuesday.

