GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman rolls at Stevens, Brandon Valley & Winner fall

Top-ranked Knights win by 14 at #4 Raiders
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some headline matchups in South Dakota girls prep basketball were west river this evening in Rapid City.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-O’Gorman (#1 in AA) defeating Rapid City Stevens (#4 in AA) 50-36

-#5 Rapid City Central edging #3 Brandon Valley 47-46

-Winner falling to Class A’s third-ranked St. Thomas More 40-28

