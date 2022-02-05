GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: O’Gorman rolls at Stevens, Brandon Valley & Winner fall
Top-ranked Knights win by 14 at #4 Raiders
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some headline matchups in South Dakota girls prep basketball were west river this evening in Rapid City.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from:
-O’Gorman (#1 in AA) defeating Rapid City Stevens (#4 in AA) 50-36
-#5 Rapid City Central edging #3 Brandon Valley 47-46
-Winner falling to Class A’s third-ranked St. Thomas More 40-28
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.