Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Great Bear hosts skiing lessons for people with disabilities

Great Bear hosted adaptive skiing lessons for people with disabilities this weekend.
Great Bear hosted adaptive skiing lessons for people with disabilities this weekend.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley held adaptive skiing lessons this weekend.

The response was overwhelming. Every session was booked.

It is an opportunity to give everyone a chance to ski and make sure kids like Hallie Bauman can enjoy the slopes.

Each participant was matched up with an instructor.

Participants are able to sit on a sled and ski. They can manipulate the skis by moving their body weight.

Some people can even stand and use a walker or poles.

“I think it’s kind of fun because it’s just like for people that can’t ski, because I can go super fast,” Hallie Bauman said.

“It’s real enjoyable to see smiles on their faces when they first experience it,” skiing intructor Tyler Clementson said. “This has been her first day.”

The event was sponsored by the VA, Sanford Health and Avera Health.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Senate is prepared to move forward with the impeachment of Attorney...
Speaker Gosch responds to Noem’s comments on their ‘strained relationship’
File
One killed in I-29 crash near Elk Point
The Summit League issued a statement Friday, following the passage of a new South Dakota law...
Summit League reacts to passage of transgender sports bill
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon increasing price of Prime membership
Lockwood Mug Shot
UPDATE: Roll & Smoke burglar arrested

Latest News

This comes after several items were recovered by the police department this week.
Rapid City police arrest 4 after stolen vehicles, guns found
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday he had asked the state’s Attorney General...
Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
“Lombardi” playing at Orpheum Theater
“Lombardi” playing at Orpheum Theater