Great Bear hosts skiing lessons for people with disabilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley held adaptive skiing lessons this weekend.

The response was overwhelming. Every session was booked.

It is an opportunity to give everyone a chance to ski and make sure kids like Hallie Bauman can enjoy the slopes.

Each participant was matched up with an instructor.

Participants are able to sit on a sled and ski. They can manipulate the skis by moving their body weight.

Some people can even stand and use a walker or poles.

“I think it’s kind of fun because it’s just like for people that can’t ski, because I can go super fast,” Hallie Bauman said.

“It’s real enjoyable to see smiles on their faces when they first experience it,” skiing intructor Tyler Clementson said. “This has been her first day.”

The event was sponsored by the VA, Sanford Health and Avera Health.

