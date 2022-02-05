‘No-knock’ warrants under the microscope after fatal Minneapolis shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “No-knock” warrants are coming under scrutiny after a man was shot and killed by police during one of these warrant arrests in Minneapolis.

Twenty-two-year-old Amir Locke was shot and killed during a no-knock search conducted by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police released the bodycam footage of the events that transpired resulting in Locke’s death. In the video, Locke can be seen on a couch holding what appears to be a handgun before 3 shots were fired.

According to the family’s attorney, Locke had no criminal history and was not the target of the search warrant. Community activists spoke out against the Minneapolis Police during a press conference Friday.

“I stand here today in 2022, two years removed from Geoge Floyd. Something that had the world watching, and yet I can’t see any tangible changes that have happened within the department,” Al Flowers said, the youth project coordinator for the Unity Community Mediation Team.

No-knock warrants were also tightly scrutinized after the killing of Breonna Taylor back in 2020.

Tom Mrozla, the assistant professor of criminal justice at the University of South Dakota says no-knock warrants began in the 1980s during the war on drugs.

“It allows police agencies and officers to have an element of surprise and to help preserve whatever evidence is inside,” Mrozla said.

These searches are becoming less common, as police agencies have been reevaluating policies to emphasize de-escalation.

“No knock warrants are sort of the opposite right. You’re immediately escalating the situation when you take someone by surprise, and they can be quite chaotic situations,” Mrozla said.

In Sioux Falls, police officials say no-knock warrants are rarely ever used.

“There’s no mechanism in place for us to track that, but I can’t even think of the last time we executed a no-knock warrant,” Lt. Randy Brink said.

The family attorney for Locke says that he possessed the gun legally. An investigation into the shooting is underway and Minnesota’s attorney general will join the review.

