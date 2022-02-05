Rapid City police arrest 4 after stolen vehicles, guns found
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Four people have been arrested after several stolen vehicles and guns were recovered at a storage facility in Rapid City.
According to a report in the Rapid City Journal, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that was found by its owner Wednesday.
Police later located seven or more vehicles and five firearms in storage units.
The vehicles include motorcycles and side-by-side utility vehicles.
Police have not released the names of those arrested.
